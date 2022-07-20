HIMARS MLRSs transferred to Ukraine are capable of firing up to 80 km, - Pentagon

The HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems supplied by the United States to Ukraine can fire at a distance of up to 80 km.

This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, at a press conference on Wednesday, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"The combat range of the HIMARS is about 80 kilometers, and that's a pretty good indicator," the minister said in response to a journalist's request to specify the range at which these MLRSs can be fired.

Read more: U.S. and allies provide more than 20 HIMARS to Ukraine - Pentagon