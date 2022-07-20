New commitments of partners in "Ramstein" format apply to land, sea and sky, - Reznikov

In the "Ramstein" format, another step was taken to strengthen Ukraine's defense - a positive signal of the meeting was the new commitments of the partners concerning land, sea and sky.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov reported this in Facebook, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The fourth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place. This platform in support of Ukraine, known as the Ramstein format, was created thanks to U.S. leadership and already brings together 50 countries from every continent except Antarctica," Reznikov said.

The Minister together with Lieutenant General Yevgeniy Moisyuk, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, and Major General Vadim Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, briefed partners on the situation at the front and familiarized them with the current needs of the Ukrainian defense forces. This is already the traditional composition of the Ukrainian team at Ramstein.

Reznikov is convinced that the partners must see in practice the synergy of the defense department, the military command and the intelligence community. According to him, unity is the basis of Ukrainian strength and the key to future victory over Russian invaders.

"By agreement with colleagues, we keep intrigue about the great part of current and new aid packages, which include supplies of weapons, ammunition, training of our soldiers and more.

They will be felt first by the enemy on the battlefield. New commitments from partners are a positive signal of the meeting. Which concern the land, the sea and the sky," Reznikov said.

He also thanked the U.S. and personally a great friend of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III, for their comprehensive support.

The next U.S. aid package, scheduled to be announced this week, will include four M142 HIMARS systems, among others, which are already impacting the course of combat operations.

The Minister noted that both American partners and colleagues from other countries expressed their admiration for the skill of Ukrainian soldiers, including the way they used artillery and "HIMARS".

Among other things, the meeting participants were given an overview of the results of the confrontation on the battlefield, most notably the Russian invaders' losses in manpower, equipment, and the abilities of the Russian army as a whole. "These are impressive figures. Proving that Ukraine is in fact the shield of Europe. It is important that this review was prepared precisely by the partners on the basis of their data and estimates," the Minister added.

In his speech, Reznikov noted Ukraine's three priorities.

"First, it's a strengthened mission-oriented approach. We are asking our colleagues to focus on increasing the AFU's ability to carry out specific missions. One of them is unblocking our ports and providing security in the western part of the Black Sea. Everyone has seen the first results in the form of the liberation of Snake Island.

This work continues. New "goodwill gestures" from the occupiers are not ruled out. Secondly, it is time to systematize the work on maintenance and repair of foreign equipment that we receive. This is a large-scale task, since we are already talking about hundreds of units.

It requires coordination of many countries in the legal, financial, organizational and production capacity levels. Thirdly, we will intensify efforts to ensure transparency in accounting and the use of international military assistance. In particular, the process of implementing the NATO LOGFAS program will be accelerated," Reznikov said.

From what he heard from his colleagues, he also noted three things. "The first is that a number of countries have stated directly that there is not and will not be any "fatigue" with the war in Ukraine. There is an understanding that it is not Ukraine that is at stake, but the security of all of Europe. The whole world sees how our defenders and defenders hold the front line" more than 2500 km long.

It's like the distance from Warsaw to Barcelona. The awareness of Ukraine as the shield of Europe in the east is accelerating. In general, the general position of the participants of "Ramstein" is to support Ukraine to victory. Secondly, it was stressed several times that time is very important.

I emphasized it in my speech, but this thesis is already on the agenda of those who support us. We are doing everything we can to put it into practice. Third, many of our partners are ready to train our warriors. This is an opportunity to get a quality reserve, which will master western armaments and equipment. And it will create conditions for increasing the amount of support," Reznikov said.