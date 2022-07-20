Ukraine will receive fifth tranche of military aid from EU in amount of 500 million euros, - Borrell

European Union member states have agreed to mobilize the fifth tranche of military aid in the amount of 500 million euros to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Participated in a meeting of the ministerial contact group on Ukraine's defense. EU member states agreed to mobilize a fifth tranche of EUR500 million in military aid to further support Ukraine's Armed Forces. The EU remains focused and unwavering in its support for Ukraine together with partners," Borrell tweeted.

