Russians want to seize Bakhmut and stormed Vuglehirska TPP, but they were driven away - General Staff

The enemy is conducting military operations to create the conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut and tried to capture the Vuglehirskaya TPP, but the defenders of Ukraine forced him to retreat.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

No signs of the creation of offensive groups were found in the Volyn and Poliske directions.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continues to carry out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from the barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Mospanove, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshki, Bazaliivka, Pechenygi, Tsyrkuny, Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Korobochkine, and Prudyanka settlements.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded near Dibrovny, Krasnopill, Chepil, Adamivka, Hrushuvaha and others.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the Kramatorsk, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, and Spirny districts with artillery. The enemy is conducting assault operations near Ivano-Daryivka, and the fighting continues.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is conducting combat operations with the aim of creating conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut and taking over the territory of the Vugleghirskaya TPP. They carried out the shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Rozdolivka, Bilogorivka, Pokrovske, Nova Kamianka, Bakhmut, Vershina, Novoluhanske, Zaitseve, Toretsk, and others. They carried out airstrikes on the villages of Vershina and Bilogorivka.

The enemy carried out assaults with the aim of taking over the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP. Unsuccessfully. Ukrainian soldiers forced the occupiers to flee. Fighting continues in the Novoluhansky region. In order to expose the firing positions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, the enemy used subversive and reconnaissance groups.

In the Avdiiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Vesele, Umanske, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Mykilske, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Novopil, Novomayorske, Poltavka, Chervone, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and others. Airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Solodkoho. In some areas, the enemy is improving the engineering equipment of defensive positions.

In the South Buz direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining the occupied positions. Conducts reconnaissance with drones.

The enemy systematically shelled civilian infrastructure along the contact line in the areas of Apostolove, Mykolaivka, Lepetikha, Chervona Dolyna, Murakhivka, Blagodatne, Prybuzke, and Lymany settlements with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery.

The threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.