A fire broke out near the village of Voznesenka.

Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"It's restless again near Melitopol this night. Around midnight, explosions were heard. After that, a fire broke out east of Melitopol, in the area of the village of Voznesenka. We are waiting for more detailed information," the head of the city said.

