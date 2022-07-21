4 civilians were killed, 11 people were injured due to shelling by Russian invaders in Kharkiv region

The Russian occupiers continue to shell civilian objects in the Kharkiv region.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the Russian occupiers attacked the civilian population of Chuguyiv district. Among the destroyed is part of the building of the utility company. Previously, there were no victims. During the day, the enemy conducted a massive shelling of populated areas of Chuguyiv, Bogoduhiv, Izyum districts, and the city of Kharkiv. Residential buildings, commercial buildings were damaged, fires broke out," Synehubiv said.

According to the head of the RMA, the occupiers are deliberately shelling fields with ripe wheat. As a result, fires broke out in Chuguyiv and Bogoduhiv districts. In the Zolochiv community, 2 fields on an area of 60 hectares caught fire at once from shelling.

In total, the enemy has already destroyed more than 130 hectares of grain crops in the Kharkiv region, he added.

"Unfortunately, 4 civilians were killed during the day as a result of shelling by the occupiers in the Kharkiv region. 3 - in Kharkiv, including a 13-year-old child. A 72-year-old man in Bogodukhiv district.

11 people were injured. In Kharkiv - 3, including a 15-year-old girl. 5 wounded in Chuguyiv district, 2 in Bogoduhiv district, 1 in Izyum district," Synehubiv informed.

