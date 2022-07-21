ENG
Mykolayiv (385) shoot out (12153) Senkevych (98)

Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv: Russians targeted gas station, gas pipeline, warehouse and infrastructure object. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian occupiers bombarded Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. It is known about one victim as a result of the fire of the Russian army.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Tonight, around 03:05, the Russian occupiers fired seven S-300 rockets at Mykolaiv. They hit infrastructure facilities, a gas station, a gas pipeline, and a warehouse," the message reads.

It is noted that rescuers of the State Emergency Service extinguished the fire, and utility workers cleared the area for the passage of vehicles.

So far, one victim is known.

Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv: Russians targeted gas station, gas pipeline, warehouse and infrastructure object 01
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv: Russians targeted gas station, gas pipeline, warehouse and infrastructure object 02
Consequences of night shelling of Mykolaiv: Russians targeted gas station, gas pipeline, warehouse and infrastructure object 03

