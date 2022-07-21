Morning shelling of Kharkiv: Rashists hit public transport stops, 1 person died, 17 were injured

As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian occupying forces, one person was killed and 17 wounded.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this, Censor.NET informs.

"For the second day in a row and at approximately the same time, the occupier is hitting public transport stops. As a result, one person has already died and 17 are injured, one of them is extremely serious," the mayor noted.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian occupiers were shelling one of Kharkiv's districts.

