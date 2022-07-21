Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 38,850 people, 221 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,704 tanks and 3,912 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 21, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 38,850.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 21.07 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 38,850 (+100) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1704 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3912 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 859 (+3) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 251 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units,

aircraft - 221 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 710 (+7),

cruise missiles - 167 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2781 (+6) units,

special equipment - 72 (+2).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Sloviansk direction," the General Staff noted.

