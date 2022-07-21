ENG
Liz Truss does not support direct participation of British troops in war in Ukraine, - Reuters

On July 21, in an interview, the candidate for the post of British Prime Minister Liz Truss said that she supports Ukraine in the war against Russia, but against the participation of the British military in it.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"We are doing everything possible to support Ukraine. We have led an international arms supply coalition, we are imposing sanctions, but I do not support the direct participation (in the war - ed.) of British troops," said British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who put forward her candidacy for the post of head of government.

We will remind that in the speech Boris Johnson gave advice to his successors and called on them to protect democracy in the world and support Ukraine in the war against the aggressor country. On July 8, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he agreed to resign, but only after the Conservatives elect a new party leader.

