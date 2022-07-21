Hryvnia in exchange offices collapsed after NBU's decision to raise exchange rate

On July 21, the average hryvnia exchange rate on the black market fell by almost a hryvnia compared to the morning quotations and currently fluctuates between UAH 37.56 and UAH 37.96 per dollar.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the EP, this is evidenced by data on finance.ua and minfin.com.ua.

Thus, hryvnia quotes against the dollar on the black market at 12:40 are 37.56 - 37.96 per dollar. At the same time, at 10 in the morning, on the eve of the announcement by the National Bank to raise the official exchange rate of the hryvnia by 25%, it was 36.73 - 37.06 per dollar. A day earlier, a dollar could be sold on the black market for UAH 36.55, and bought for UAH 36.73.

On July 21, the average exchange rates at bank cash registers were as follows:

- US dollar – 36.4 - 37.15 UAH (exchange rate on July 20 - 36.5 - 37.1 UAH);

- Euro - 36.8 - 37.7 UAH (exchange rate on July 20 - 36.7 - 37.6 UAH).

In terms of banks, PrivatBank offers a dollar exchange rate of UAH 36.3-36.8, Oschadbank - UAH 36.65-37.4, Ukreximbank - UAH 36.8-37.7, Raiffeisen - 36.7-37.2 UAH

At the same time, banks slightly increased the exchange rate for non-cash payments in foreign currency (for example, when paying by card abroad). So, the exchange rate in Privatbank is UAH 36.9 per dollar, in Oshchad - UAH 36.75, in Ukreximbank - UAH 37.15 per dollar, and in Universal Bank (monobank) - UAH 36.82.

Read more: There are no preconditions for devaluation of hryvnia, - Hetmantsev