Risk of DRG infiltration into Ukraine from territory of Belarus remains, - Defense Intelligence

There is currently no direct military threat from Belarus, but the risk of sabotage and reconnaissance groups penetrating from its territory to the regions in the north of Ukraine remains.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitsky, informs Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The situation is difficult, but under control and there is no direct threat today," Skibitsky said at a briefing on Thursday in Kyiv.

According to him, everyone understands the level of threat that may arise if Russian troops are transferred to the territory of Belarus, as was the case on the eve of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, but the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, along with other structures of the intelligence community, are monitoring the situation.

"We do not see the active creation of offensive groups, primarily Russian, on the territory of Belarus, at the same time measures are being taken to constantly support the combat readiness of the armed forces of Belarus. On a rotational basis, today six battalions and one special purpose unit are near our border... According to the statement of the leadership of Belarus, they are carrying out measures there to protect the border and their territory," Skibitsky noted.

See more: Shelling of Kharkiv: Number of victims increased to 3 people, 23 people were injured. PHOTOS

In addition, he said that "very active training of special units and Belarusians, and individual inspectors, individual units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation" is taking place on the territory of Belarus.

"There can be only one threat in this case - that subversive and intelligence groups can operate from the territory of Belarus in our northern regions. This is both intelligence, and possible sabotage, and other specific issues that are carried out by special-purpose units," explained the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

Watch more: In Bakhmut, Russians hit central market. VIDEO&PHOTOS