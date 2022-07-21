Ukrainian aviation made two strikes on accumulation of Russian forces and equipment, - OC "South"

The defenders of Ukraine inflicted casualties on the occupiers by attacking their positions from the air.

This was reported in the press service of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

According to the military, successful attacks by enemy troops were carried out in the area of the settlements of Velyka Oleksandrivka and Holgyne.

On the morning of July 21, a Ukrainian fighter jet and two helicopters struck twice at concentrations of enemy forces and equipment. Currently, the amount of Russian losses in manpower and equipment is being determined.

The message also emphasizes that two Russian ships remain in the Black Sea, on which 16 Kalibr missiles and one amphibious assault ship are placed.