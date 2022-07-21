Biden has been confirmed to have coronavirus, - White House

US President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus. He is currently experiencing mild symptoms and has started taking medication.

As Censor.NET informs, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre informed about this.

Biden received a positive result for the COVID test on July 21. Joe Biden is fully vaccinated and revaccinated twice.

As noted, before that, the US president made a tour with official visits to the countries of the Middle East. Biden's preliminary test for COVID-19 on July 19 showed a negative result.

Currently, Joe Biden is in self-isolation at the White House on the instructions of epidemiologists and has started taking Paxlovid pills for the coronavirus disease.

According to the spokeswoman, the US president will continue to perform his duties during self-isolation. Yes, he was on the phone with White House staff members this morning and will participate in scheduled meetings by phone and via Zoom from the residence.

According to the protocol of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Biden should be in self-isolation until he receives a negative test result for the coronavirus.

The White House has promised to provide daily updates on the president's condition as he continues to carry out all duties in the office while in isolation.