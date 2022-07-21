Britain will provide Ukraine with dozens of artillery guns, hundreds of drones and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons, - Wallace

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced future arms deliveries to Ukraine. The military aid package included artillery installations, drones, ammunition, and anti-tank weapons.

Among the weapons planned to be delivered are dozens of artillery guns, more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons, counter-battery radar systems, hundreds of drones and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition.

"Together with our international partners, we will make efforts to ensure that Ukraine has the tools to defend its country against Putin's illegal invasion," Wallace said.

Earlier, Great Britain has already provided Ukraine with a lot of military equipment, including almost 7,000 units of anti-tank weapons, hundreds of missiles and armored combat vehicles.

