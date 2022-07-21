A new module of the SOTA information and analytical system for monitoring the supply of weapons has been created, - Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council created and presented a new module of the SOTA information and analytical system for monitoring the supply of weapons to Ukraine from partner countries.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Secretary of the NSDC Oleksii Danilov during the presentation of the module.

"Everything that crosses the border of our country is under close control, and we can look at it all," noted the secretary of the NSDC and demonstrated to the media the features of the information system.

The presented module makes it possible to monitor new arms deliveries by status (for example, ready for shipment, on the way, or received by the Armed Forces) and donor countries, to analyze arms deliveries over time, by periods of adoption, compliance with NATO standards, classification of Soviet weapons etc.

It also provides for the possibility of calculating the supply of ammunition to the weapons units, monitoring the implementation of supply plans, and distributing the received weapons. The module is integrated with the portal of the SOTA system for tracking the situation on the front line of operations, monitoring the deployment of enemy forces, missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, shelling of populated areas, geographical reference of messages related to military operations, emergency situations and high-profile statements in the media space.

"Starting from February 24, the project entered the stage of tracking the military component. Since February 24, we have been tracking all the processes related to the war. They provide interesting analytics on all the processes taking place," Danilov said.

For example, he showed information in the system that, despite the widespread opinion that Mariupol was hit by the most rocket attacks, it turned out that the city of Izium was the most attacked by rockets.

"We had the largest number of missile attacks on the city of Izium. We can see that 476 missile strikes were on Izium, and Mariupol is in second place, after Mykolaiv," Danilov said.

The new module allows you to see the location and activity of enemy actions for any period of time, the degree of destruction of buildings in all territories, etc.

The developers of the project emphasized that SOTA continues to monitor budgetary issues in the regions, subsoil use, the number of beds in hospitals, etc.

As reported, the modern information and analytical system of the Main Situation Center of the country, SOTA, developed and put into operation by the apparatus of the NSDC of Ukraine, works with Big Data, provides storage, combination and analysis of data from various sources in order to increase reliability, effective monitoring of the state of national security in 20 main directions for the purpose of effective coordination of the activities of state bodies.