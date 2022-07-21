Assault actions of occupiers in Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut directions were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07/21/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 148 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

There are no major changes on the Volyn and Polissia directions. During July of this year, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, a campaign of agitation of citizens of this country to sign contracts with Russian private military companies is ongoing.

The military commissariats of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus take an active part in these events.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops in the Sumy region and conducting aerial reconnaissance by UVA.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv and Rtyshivka. He carried out artillery shelling in the districts of Kharkiv, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Rubizhne, Cherkaski Tyshky, Prudianka, Chuhuiv, Udy, Korobochkino, Zalyman, and Malynyvka. He unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of Velyki Prohody - Pytomnyk with assault actions. The enemy also carried out aerial reconnaissance with an unmanned aerial vehicle near Slatyne, Rubizhne, Zamulivka, and Dementiyvka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire in the areas of Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvaha, Nortsivka, and Virnopillia settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance near Dmytrivka and Virnopillia.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Serebrianka and Spirne. Artillery shelling was recorded near Siversk, Hryhorivka and Ivano-Dariivka. Enemy UVA operational-tactical level operated near Rozdolivka and Hryhorivka. Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the offensive of the occupiers in the direction of the Lysychansk refinery - Ivano-Daryivka. The enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vershyna, Bilohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Berestovka settlements. Artillery shelling was recorded in the vicinity of Berestove, Vesele, Vyimka, Vershyna, Novoluhansk, Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Soledar, Rozdolivka, and Kurdiumivka. The weak assaults of the occupiers on the directions Klynove - Vershyna, Myronivka - Vuhlehirska TPP failed again.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, in order to restrain the actions of our troops, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Solodke, and Novoandriivka. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Pisky, Zolota Nyva, Mykilske, Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk, Novoselivka Druha, Vuhledar, Huliaipillia, Novopillia, Bilohiria. To adjust the artillery fire, operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles were used near Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria.

In the Southern Bug direction, artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Olhyne, Potemkine, Kniazivka, Shyroke, Ternivka, Luch, Kotliareve, Pervomaiske, Nova Zoria, Dobre, and Bila Krynytsia. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to launch a counterattack in the direction of Sukhy Stavok - Andriivka.

In the Black Sea and Azov sea zones, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. There are two cruise missile carriers outside the bases.

Personal documents are confiscated from the forcibly mobilized, who are taken to replenish their losses from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This shows the complete lawlessness of this contingent and, allegedly, should stop desertion. Also, it will not allow identification of the mentioned persons in case of death, which opens the way for various financial frauds in favor of the command staff of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian soldiers are on the defensive and continue to methodically inflict losses on the Russian occupiers. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.