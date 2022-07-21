US Senate presented draft resolution on recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

A bipartisan group of high-ranking US senators presented in the Upper House a draft resolution on recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine, which it is committing in an unprovoked war, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Ukrinform. The text of the document is posted on the official website of the Committee on International Relations of the US Senate.

"There is no doubt that what Russia is doing in Ukraine is genocide," said Republican Jim Risch, one of the authors of the resolution.

In this regard, he recalled the crimes committed by the Russian military in Irpin, Hostomel and other Ukrainian cities. "The international community is documenting numerous abuses by Russia that amount to war crimes throughout Ukraine. It is time for the United States and the world to recognize this as such," the senator noted.

An influential legislator from the Democratic Party, the chairman of the US Helsinki Commission, Senator Ben Cardin, for his part, also emphasized that Russia's actions against Ukraine are nothing more than genocide, and it is not limited to war.

"Russia is trying to destroy not only people and buildings in Ukraine, but also the Ukrainian language, Ukrainian history and Ukrainian culture. This is genocide. The world must recognize this fact, and the guilty must be held accountable," Cardin emphasized.

The resolution, in particular, condemns Russia for committing acts of genocide against the people of Ukraine, calls on the United States, together with its NATO and EU allies, to support the government of Ukraine in order to prevent further crimes. In addition, the document expresses support for tribunals and international criminal investigations to hold Russian political leaders and military personnel accountable for war of aggression, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The initiators of the resolution were Senators Jim Risch, Ben Cardin, Richard Blumenthal, Roger Wicker, Jeanne Shaheen, Rob Portman, and Lindsey Graham.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, emphasized the importance of the US Congress recognizing the war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine as genocide.