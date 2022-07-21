Iermak and Zaluzhny discussed with Biden's advisor and General Milley situation on front by phone

On July 21, the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Iermak and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with the US President's National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by site of President's Office.





As noted, Iermak and Zaluzhnyi discussed with their American interlocutors the situation on the front, as well as Ukraine's needs in repulsing Russian aggression, and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.

The POU head told Milley and Sullivan that a unified information hub will be created in Ukraine, which will facilitate the work of military journalists, correspondents of Ukrainian and foreign media.

"This will make it possible to inform the world community as quickly as possible about the situation at the front and the use of equipment and weapons that the Ukrainian army receives from partners," the PO explained.

In addition, Iermak said that military briefings for representatives of Ukraine's international partners are regularly held in President's Office.



