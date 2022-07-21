Fighting is still going on in Luhansk region and enemy is unable to launch attack on Bakhmut, - Haidai

The Russians are unable to develop an offensive on Bakhmut, as fighting is still ongoing in Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, informed this on Тelegram.

"The occupiers' plans are to recognize the entire Luhansk region as the so-called LNR and hold a referendum. But fighting is still going on in the region - the AFU is destroying the enemy on a daily basis. Therefore, the Russians are not able to develop an offensive on Bakhmut," Haidai noted.

He added that "in the battles for Severodonetsk and Hirske community the enemy lost a lot of personnel."

"In war it is strategically important to fight for every settlement," the RMA chief noted.

