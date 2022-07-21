Estonian Intelligence Service on Putin's attitude towards war: Either he is being lied to, or he does not believe information he has received

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a number of blunders in the war he waged against Ukraine because he relied on false data, or does not believe the information he is given

This was stated by the Director General of the Estonian Department of Foreign Intelligence, Mikk Maran.

When asked what was most troubling about Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Maran said it was Putin's miscalculations.

"Putin has made a number of miscalculations. He has either relied on wrong information in his decisions, or he simply does not believe the information he is given. That's why I'm afraid that he could make new miscalculations," said the head of Estonian Intelligence.

He also said that there are a number of officials in Russia who are against the war, but do not say so publicly.

"We have gathered information about dozens of Russian officials, diplomats and oligarchs who have privately stated that they are against the war. But almost no one talks about it publicly," Maran said, declining to give specific examples.

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service chief does not believe that general mobilization will be announced in Russia because there is "actually a big gap between the so-called couch patriotism and the actual readiness to go to war in Ukraine."

According to Maran's assessment, Russia will not achieve its goal in the war, but Ukraine will only be able to win if it continues to receive political, economic and military support from the West. He believes that Ukraine will defeat the Russian army sooner or later, but "it will not be easy, it will take time, and Ukraine probably will not be able to liberate all the occupied territories".

According to Estonian intelligence estimates, Russia lost up to 15,000 military personnel killed during the war, and a total of about 60,000 Russians "in one form or other have withdrawn". He added that Russia could not afford to sustain such losses for a long time.

It is noted that in early April Maran predicted that the war in Ukraine would continue for a long time, and the Kremlin expects that if it is not possible to capture Kyiv now, then the goal will be to impose terms of peace on President Volodymyr Zelensky that will not survive politically - for this to happen, the war must continue.

