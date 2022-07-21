Signing of documents on "grain corridor" will take place tomorrow in Istanbul - Anadolu

On Friday, July 22, the documents regarding the "grain corridor" will be signed with the participation of the President of Turkey and the UN Secretary General.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Tomorrow at 16:30 in Istanbul with the participation of President Erdogan, UN Secretary General Guterres, Russia and Ukraine will sign a document on the "grain corridor," the Turkish agency Anadolu reported.

As a reminder, last week at the talks between Russia, Turkey, the UN and Ukraine on the issue of export of Ukrainian grain, the participants agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul and agreed on a system of joint control of grain in ports.

The media, referring to the representative of the UN Secretary General, reported that the quadrilateral meeting involving Russia, the UN, Turkey and Ukraine may be held on Friday, July 22. The Kremlin addressed a question to the Russian Defense Ministry regarding the date of the quadrilateral meeting on grain in Istanbul.