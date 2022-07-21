IRIS-T air defense system for Ukraine will be ready at end of summer, - German Foreign Minister Baerbock

The IRIS-T air defense system for Ukraine is currently in production and will be ready at the end of summer.

This was reported by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

"Our problem, like many European states, is that we do not have everything Ukraine needs in stock. So we will send to Ukraine, for example, the IRIS-T, one of the most advanced air defense systems, which is only in production now and hopefully will be ready by the end of the summer.

And that's why we combine our support with the support that others are providing, because in some categories we don't have everything in stock. For example, along with the Netherlands, we are supplying howitzers. Partly we are trying to get ammunition from other countries because we don't have the right ones," said Baerbock, explaining why military aid from Germany has been so slow to arrive in Ukraine.

According to German media, it is about the provision of the IRIS-T SLM system to Ukraine. IRIS-T (Infra Red Imaging System) is a family of ground-based medium-range tactical anti-aircraft missile systems.

According to the developer, the SLM (Surface Launched Medium Range) modification is one of the most advanced and was presented to the international public in 2014. Its components - command post, radar and launcher for eight missiles - are located on the chassis of German MAN vehicles, which gives the system high mobility and cross-country capability.

Guided missiles can shoot down aerial targets - planes, helicopters and rockets - at ranges of up to 40 kilometers and altitudes of up to 20 kilometers. According to the press, IRIS-T SLM uses the latest generation of radars and can hit different targets flying in different directions. In early 2022, the company announced that the IRIS-T SLM had been successfully tested under "realistic conditions". The system was delivered to Scandinavian countries and Egypt.

