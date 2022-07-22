Police station was covered with an artillery shell after Bezugla's visit, - head of Luhansk OVA Haidai

The head of Luhansk OVA Sergei Haidai harshly criticized the actions of deputy from "Servants of the People" Maryana Bezugla, who often appears near the front line. He claims that after her visit to one of the police stations, russian artillery shelled the site.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, the official said this in an interview with "Hromadske".

When asked about Bezugla's statement that Haidai does not know the situation in the region, the OVA head said: "My God, I can't comment on the idiot. She must be a sick person in general. All right. Open my Facebook and look since February 24, you will see live broadcasts directly from Severodonetsk, Lysichansk. What else do you need? On the outskirts of the city, so you can see the sign? I will not be like Bezugla. She came to the police station, texted with someone, made a few calls, then this police station was completely shelled, it was destroyed, thank God everyone is alive, only she escaped the day before. The fact that I was in place - everybody knows. Even if I had been somewhere to Canada, for example (but I was not there), however, at that time everything would have worked due to the fact that I would have coordinated properly, it would have been a normal job?"

It should be recalled that Bezugla is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence. She also stated that she is a reservist of OR-1 after mobilization in 2015, but is not drafted now because of her work in Parliament.

