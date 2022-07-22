Journalist Osman Pashayev published information based on Turkish sources that Andryi Yermak is scheduled to meet with Russian negotiators at a gathering on "grain corridors" with the participation of UN representatives and Turkish President Erdogan.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Pashayev stated it on his Facebookpage.

He noted, "Andrei Ermak's Quest. Tomorrow there will be a summit under the leadership of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the purpose of which is to sign the Minsk-3 in the Black Sea to save the children of Africa."

A source at the Anatolian agency confirms the meeting of the Ukrainians with the russians and the UN, but claims - the time and place is unknown. Maybe not even Istanbul.

A source in the Demiryoren group (CNN turk) confirms the meeting tomorrow. They advise not to try to find it.

Sources at the Turkish Foreign Ministry say they have no contacts at the Turkish Defense Ministry on the matter. And of course I believe that.

The most knowledgeable part of the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara: "They don't tell us anything. Unfortunately."

The closest people to Reznikov: " This is not our meeting."

Deputy Rustem Umerov, who was in the last photo and video at the military residence of the Kasra Calendar, is silent on whether he is participating tomorrow.

There are two left that I could not reach: General Kirill Budanov and "vice-president" Andrei Ermak. Help.

It should be recalled that Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations gathered with UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday, July 13 for talks on the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports amid a worsening global food crisis.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that negotiators in Istanbul reached an agreement on the creation of a coordination center for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea, and the corresponding agreement will be signed next week.