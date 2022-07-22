ENG
Occupiers shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: private houses were damaged, three schools, transformer were destroyed, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled the Nikopolskyi, Synelnykovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko, Censor.NET reports.

"A large-scale night attack on the region. The Russian army covered three districts with fire - Nikopolskyi, Synelnykovskyi, and Kryvorizkyi.

Nikopol was fired upon twice with a multiple launch rocket system. Up to 100 shells were fired. Previously, one person died, and one was injured. 11 private houses were damaged. Ruined railway track. It is not yet clear when it will be possible to resume traffic.

In the Pokrovsk community, the enemy hit the warehouses. The transformer broke down - several villages are without electricity.

The Zelenodol community was hit by barrel artillery. A private house was affected. Firefighters extinguished the fire there.

There are seven "arrivals" in Apostolovo. Rockets hit three schools in the city. They are destroyed. Residential buildings nearby were damaged. Rescuers are working on the spot. Previously, 8 people were injured. The information is still being clarified," the message reads.

