358 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 683 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

More than 1,041 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation in our country. As of the morning of July 22, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 358. The number of injured has increased - more than 683.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 361, Kharkiv region - 194, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 54, Zaporizhia region - 40," the report says.

According to juvenile prosecutors, it became known about two more boys, 13 and 14 years old, were injured as a result of enemy shelling on July 20 in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

2,188 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 221 were completely destroyed.