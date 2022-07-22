Consequences of large-scale enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: woman died, 9 people were injured. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian army shelled 3 districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Kryvorizky, Sinelnykivskyi, and Nikopolskyi. They hit with rockets, barrel artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the residential quarters of Nikopol came under fire from a multiple launch rocket system. The aggressor fired almost 100 shells. Previously, a 60-year-old woman died. 1 more person is injured. His condition is mild, he is being treated at home.

"In the city, 11 private houses were damaged. 2 cars and 3 commercial buildings caught fire. The railway track was destroyed. It is not yet known when the movement of trains will be restored. There are gusts of 2 gas pipelines and water pipes. Specialists are already working to restore communications," the message says.

According to the rescuers, in the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnyk district, the enemy hit warehouses where 30 tons of grain were stored. The transformer was damaged by shelling. Several villages remained without electricity. Electricians are on site to fix everything. People were not injured.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Nikopol by Russian invaders. PHOTOS







