Druzhbivska community of Sumy region has been added to list of territories where hostilities are ongoing

The 20th community of the Sumy region, which the Ministry of Reintegration included in this list, became the Druzhbivska community of the Shostky district.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhivytskyi.

The updated list appeared on the website of the Ministry of Reintegration on July 21.

As of July 19, 2022, the updated list of territorial communities located in the areas of military (combat) operations, or which are under temporary occupation, or encirclement (blockade), includes 9 regions.

These are territorial communities of Donetsk (66), Kharkiv (51), Dnipropetrovsk (6), Luhansk (37), Zaporizhzhia (55), Kherson (49), Mykolaiv (25), Sumy (20), Chernihiv (5) regions. In total, there are currently 314 communities on the list.

The list of communities in the Sumy region where hostilities are ongoing:

▪️Konotopsky district: Novoslobidska, Putivlska;

▪️Okhtyr district: Velikopysarivska, Okhtyrska, Trostyanetska;

▪️ Sumy district: Bilopolska, Vorozhbyanska, Krasnopilska, Myropilska, Sadivska, Khotinska, Yunakivska.

▪️Shostkynsk: Glukhivsk, Druzhbivsk, Esmansk, Znob-Novgorodsk, Svesk, Seredino-Budsk, Shalyginsk, Shostkinsky.

