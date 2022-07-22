Russia included 5 more countries in list of "unfriendly states"

The Russian government included five European countries - Greece, Denmark, Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia - in the list.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Obozrevatel.

It is known that on July 22 the corresponding order was published on the website of the government of the aggressor country. The number of people working in diplomatic institutions in Russia was also noted.

The propagandist mass media stated that "the government has updated the list of countries that carry out unfriendly actions against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad."

There are currently 34 Greek diplomats, 20 employees of the Danish embassy, and 16 diplomats from Slovakia in Russia. There are no diplomats from Croatia and Slovenia in Russia.

