During day, occupiers carried out more than 50 attacks on 7 communities: there are victims, - head of Zaporizhia RMA

On July 21, the Russians shelled the Zaporizhia region with artillery, more than 50 shelling of populated areas were recorded.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, said this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, artillery duels continue in the Zaporizhia region. Over the past 24 hours, more than 50 artillery strikes by Russian troops have been recorded. Villages in seven communities of the region came under fire.

There are victims among the population and victims as a result of enemy shelling. The armed forces of Ukraine struck back, the Russian invaders suffered losses in manpower and equipment.

Starukh also added that the Russians are firing from the territory of the Energodar NPP, there are recorded explosions caused by careless handling of ammunition. Currently, they drove the equipment and moved the ammunition to the engine room of the ZNPP.