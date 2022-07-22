Rumors about "arms smuggling" coincide in time with deployment of Russia's special operation to discredit Ukraine, - Danilov

Foreign mass media spread the statement of Europol spokesman Jap Op Gen Oort, as if cases of arms smuggling from Ukraine had been recorded.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, responded to this on Twitter, informs Censor.NET.

"We are expecting a substantive conversation with the official representatives of Europol - with facts and evidence regarding the statements about the alleged existing cases of "trade in weapons and military goods on the black market" from Ukraine. We are most interested in a quick exchange of information and an immediate response," he wrote.

The official added that the publication of "arms smuggling" in the Western media coincided with the deployment of Russia's large-scale special information operation "MakZim" to discredit Ukraine, the purpose of which is to stop the supply of weapons from allies.

"The operation is being conducted precisely in the period when qualitative changes are planned in the course of the war in favor of the Armed Forces - precisely due to the arrival of modern Western weapons," Danilov noted.

In particular, we are talking about the German publication Spiegel.

Oort did not specify what kind of weapon it was, but he said, as they say, "it was noticed that persons with firearms were leaving Ukraine." The spokesperson of Europol also expressed concern that weapons and ammunition are stored in Ukraine near the border for smuggling into the European Union.