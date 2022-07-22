Rospropaganda spreads fake about "armed Ukrainian refugees" in Great Britain, - Center for countering disinformation

The British publication Daily Mail published an article about the fact that armed migrants entered Great Britain through the English Channel.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Telegram channel of the Center for Combating Disinformation.

They emphasize that the article does not mention Ukrainians, but "Kremlin media spread this material with the addition of their own assumption that due to the increase in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Great Britain will have to face armed Ukrainian refugees in the future."

"Such statements by Russia are an outright fake, the main purpose of which is to create the impression that helping Ukraine with weapons will threaten the security of our country's allies.

We would like to remind you that the official position of Great Britain remains unchanged - support for Ukraine until complete military victory," the message reads.