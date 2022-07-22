Court seized additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko: premises of hotel complexes, land plots, bank accounts. PHOTO

On the initiative of the SSU, additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were managed from the Russian Federation, were seized.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SSU.

By court decision, seizure was imposed, in particular, on: corporate rights of an LLC with a charter capital of UAH 38 million, bank accounts for UAH 1.3 million, two land plots with an area of ​​3 and 5 hectares, premises of two hotel complexes with an area of ​​4.5 and 2.4 thousand square meters.

According to the SSU, the beneficial owners of these assets are Russian citizen Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

The corresponding decision of the court was made based on the materials of the Security Service, which documents and exposes schemes for the legalization of Russian money in Ukraine aimed at financing anti-Ukrainian activities.

Read more: Court has started consideration of Medvedchuk's case: hearings are held behind closed doors

"The scheme consisted in raising funds from Russian banks for an LLC registered in Ukraine, the owner of which is a citizen of the Russian Federation. This money came under the guise of the needs for maintenance and rent payments for two hotel complexes in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, which are owned by Oksana through a number of Ukrainian companies Marchenko. In the course of the pre-trial investigation, the SBU received indisputable evidence that their management was carried out directly from Russia, and established the entire list of these Russian entities," the report says.

The pre-trial investigation continues and is carried out under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Part 1 Art. 110-2 – financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine

▪️ Part 2 Art. 209 – legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means.