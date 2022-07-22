Europe's largest port in Rotterdam stopped container transportation with Russia

The port in Rotterdam (Netherlands) announced the suspension of container transportation from and to Russia.

This is stated in the press service of the port, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Ukrinform".

"Container shipments to and from Russia have been suspended, and ongoing difficulties in global container logistics have caused the movement of cargo from large container ports to smaller ones," the press release said.

The port notes that in anticipation of sanctions on coal and oil from the Russian Federation, less Russian coal, crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas have been imported in recent months. Companies increasingly import these energy carriers from other countries.

It will be recalled that since April 17, in order to implement the 5th package of EU sanctions in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the ports of Belgium have stopped serving commercial vessels under the Russian flag.