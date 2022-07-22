EU Council approved allocation of new tranche of EUR500 million for military aid to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union approved the previously adopted political decision to allocate to Ukraine a new tranche of EUR 500 million from the European Peace Fund to strengthen support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect the country's territory from Russian aggression.

The relevant decision was adopted on Friday in Brussels, the Council of the EU reports, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Today, the Council approved two aid measures within the framework of the European Peace Fund (EPF), aimed at strengthening the EU's support for the capabilities and resilience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, as well as the protection of the civilian population from ongoing Russian military aggression. Thanks to the fifth tranche of EUR500 million, mobilized today, the EU contribution under the EMF for Ukraine will now amount to EUR2.5 billion," the press release emphasizes.

Commenting on the decision, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said: "The EU remains focused and steadfastly supports Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence. Ukraine needs more weapons, we will provide them. In this context, the EU member states agreed to mobilize the fifth tranche of military aid in the amount of EUR 500 million, which in total amounts to EUR 2.5 billion of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The press release details that, in line with the current priorities stated by the Government of Ukraine and the support provided to date, the aid measures include EUR490 million for military equipment intended for the use of lethal force for defensive purposes and EUR10 million intended to cover the supply of equipment and consumables, such as personal protective equipment, first-aid kits and fuel.

