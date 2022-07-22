ENG
By end of year, Council will adopt laws necessary for start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU, - Stefanchuk

By the end of 2022, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine plans to adopt all laws necessary for the start of negotiations on joining the European Union.

This was announced by the Speaker of the Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Censor.NET informs.

According to the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the main activity regarding the European integration track in the session hall will begin in September. The deputies plan to fulfill the seven demands that Ukraine received almost a month ago.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing the necessary list of draft laws, in particular, it concerns the reform of the Constitutional Court — we must introduce a competitive selection system," Stefanchuk said.

He also noted that the state should integrate international standards in the fight against money laundering, amend the law on oligarchs, etc.

