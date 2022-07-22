3 038 9
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed "Grad" anti-aircraft gun and "Msta-S" howitzer of Russians, - OC "South"
The defenders of Ukraine on the southern front continue to destroy the enemy.
This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.
During the last night, Ukrainian artillerymen, while carrying out fire missions, eliminated nine military units of the Russian army and destroyed the "Grad" rocket salvo fire system and the "Msta-S" self-propelled howitzer. However, the final losses of the enemy are still being determined.
