Grain agreement does not provide for any relaxation of sanctions against Russian Federation and does not affect actions of Armed Forces: no truce, - Nayem

Agreements were signed in Istanbul on the unblocking of the three Ukrainian ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Yuzhny" for the export of grain and food products.

As reported by Censor.NET, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem announced this on Facebook.

"This is an opportunity for farmers to export this year's harvest and have funds to prepare for the next sowing. In addition, it is almost a billion dollars of foreign exchange revenue every month, which will go to support the economy and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And no, this is not an act of goodwill on the part of the Russians. This is a forced concession of the occupiers, who could not hold Zmiiny and are forced to retreat before the threat of world hunger.

WHAT IS IMPORTANT

The signed text of the agreements will be made public in full. There are no other closed applications, protocols, documents and pieces of paper on the knee.

At the same time, not a single signature of the Ukrainian side stands next to the signature of the occupiers. The document was signed by representatives of Turkey, the UN and Ukraine. From our side, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov signed.

Unblocking the ports does not imply any easing of sanctions against Russia. This is important, because such efforts and proposals have been repeatedly heard.

Likewise, the agreements reached regarding the unblocking of ports in no way affect the actions of our Armed Forces at the front. No concessions, truce, etc. The enemy must leave our lands and pay for all his crimes.

Control over the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhny was and remains completely under the control of the Ukrainian side. No other ships are expected to stay in these ports, except for those that are supposed to ensure the export of grain and related food products and fertilizers," said Nayem.