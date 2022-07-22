Ukrainian soldiers destroyed tent city and enemy equipment near Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Defense Intelligence

In Enerhodar, Ukrainian defenders struck the enemy's concentration and equipment, which the Russians had placed near the ZNPP.

The positions of the Russian occupiers near the Zaporizhzhia NPP were attacked with a kamikaze drone. A tent city and enemy equipment came under fire.

It is known that a car with anti-aircraft guns and BM-21 "Grad" were destroyed, as well as three Russians were eliminated, 12 Russian soldiers were injured. According to the message, the tent city was destroyed by a fire that the Russians could not put out for a long time.