ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3797 visitors online
News War
11 500 22

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed tent city and enemy equipment near Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Defense Intelligence

гур

In Enerhodar, Ukrainian defenders struck the enemy's concentration and equipment, which the Russians had placed near the ZNPP.

This is reported on the page of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Grain agreement does not provide for any relaxation of sanctions against Russian Federation and does not affect actions of Armed Forces: no truce, - Nayem

The positions of the Russian occupiers near the Zaporizhzhia NPP were attacked with a kamikaze drone. A tent city and enemy equipment came under fire.

It is known that a car with anti-aircraft guns and BM-21 "Grad" were destroyed, as well as three Russians were eliminated, 12 Russian soldiers were injured. According to the message, the tent city was destroyed by a fire that the Russians could not put out for a long time.

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) losses (2011) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2884) Zaporizhia NPP (456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 