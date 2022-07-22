Assault actions of occupiers in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07/22/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 149 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation remained unchanged in the Volyn and Polissia directions. In the Siversk direction, the enemy, in order to constrain the actions of the units of the Defense Forces and demonstrate their presence, shelled the districts of Kamianska Sloboda and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region and Volfyne in the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery for shelling in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Prudianka, Zolochiv, Dementiivka, Udy, Ivanivka, Stary Saltiv, Borshcheva, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Kutuzivka, Chuhuiv, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Slatyne, Cherkaski Tyshki, Bazaliivka, Duvanka, Mospanove, Lebyazhe, Peremoha, and Rtyshchivka. Airstrikes were recorded near Verkhniy Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of 18 settlements - in particular, Dolyna, Dibrovne, Bohorodychne, and Nortsivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with an unmanned aerial vehicle near Velyka Komyshuvakha.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Donetske, Starodubivka, Zakytne, Siversk, Hryhorivka, Kramatorsk, Zvanivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, and Spirne settlements. Near the latter, the occupiers also carried out an airstrike. Our soldiers nullified all the enemy's attempts to advance in the directions of Verkhnokamiansk and Ivano-Daryivka. The occupiers left.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Iakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, New York, and others. Carried out airstrikes near Berestove, Bilohorivka, Pokrovske and Vesela Dolyna. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Pokrovsk with assault actions, but without success, retreated. He made another unsuccessful attempt to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

The situation has not undergone significant changes in the Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. The enemy launched airstrikes near Kamianske and Chervone. Assaulting in the direction of the villages of Vesele and Vodyane, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled and drove the enemy back to previously occupied positions.

The enemy launched an airstrike near Potemkyne in the South Bug direction. Tried to advance in the direction of Andriivka and Bilohorivka. Received a strong rebuff and left.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy keeps two carriers of high-precision weapons ready with a total volley of up to 16 cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type. The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine remains.

The moral and psychological state of the occupiers remains low, systematic consumption of alcoholic beverages and disobedience to officers is noted. Enemy personnel complain about the ineffectiveness of their attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The number of soldiers who resort to sabotage and intentionally disable combat equipment is increasing.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.