No cases of arms smuggling from Ukraine have been recorded so far, - Europol

European Police Office (Europol) on Friday clarified its statement regarding alleged weapons smuggling from Ukraine in war - it said they were talking about a potential threat, not specific cases.

"Europol is working closely with Ukrainian officials to reduce the threat of arms sales to the European Union. We have full confidence in them as they take new measures to monitor and trace these firearms," Europol said in a statement, repoorted Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukranian truth.

They noted that, given the experience of the past hostilities in Ukraine, there may be a threat of firearms falling into the wrong hands..

"On the war in Ukraine, Europol warned that the proliferation of firearms and explosives in Ukraine could lead to an increase in the number of weapons and ammunition entering the EU through established smuggling routes or online platforms. This threat could be even greater once the conflict is over," the agency added.