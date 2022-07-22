ENG
Ukraine is ready to help Moldova get rid of the occupants on its land, - Budanov

Ukraine is ready to provide assistance to Moldova in freeing its territory of so-called Transnistrian Moldovan Republic from russian occupation.

This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, during a nationwide telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Suspilne.

"I support Moldova's striving to get rid of the occupying troops on its territory. And as a state and as a state intelligence service we will do everything in our power to help the brotherly state overcome the occupiers on its homeland," the intelligence officer said.

