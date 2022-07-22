Ukraine is ready to help Moldova get rid of the occupants on its land, - Budanov
Ukraine is ready to provide assistance to Moldova in freeing its territory of so-called Transnistrian Moldovan Republic from russian occupation.
This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, during a nationwide telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ referring to Suspilne.
"I support Moldova's striving to get rid of the occupying troops on its territory. And as a state and as a state intelligence service we will do everything in our power to help the brotherly state overcome the occupiers on its homeland," the intelligence officer said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password