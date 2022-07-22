16 015 86
Biden approved a new $270 million military aid package for Ukraine - Politico
Politico quoted White House spokesman John Kirby as saying that US President Joe Biden signed on Friday a document on provision of another $270 million military aid package to Ukraine.
That is reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.
According to Politico, the United States will send Ukraine 580 Phoenix Ghost strike and reconnaissance drones.
The package also includes four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, 36,000 shells, and anti-tank weapons.
Bloomberg noted that in April the U.S. had already delivered 121 Phoenix Ghost units to Ukraine.
