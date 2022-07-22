Zelensky made a statement against freezing war with russia: Kremlin won't change its geopolitics and will not abandon its claims on the former Soviet republics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that freezing a full-scale war with russia will attract it to escalate the conflict.

Zelensky said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, reports Censor.NЕТ with a reference on Ukrainian Truth.

"Freezing of the conflict with russian federation means a pause, which gives russia a break to rest. They do not use this pause to change their geopolitics or give up their claims to former Soviet republics," he noted.

Head of State compared russia to "a sperm whale that swallowed two regions of Ukraine and now says: freeze the conflict": "Then (russia) will rest and in two or three years will capture two more regions again saying: freeze the conflict. And this will go on and on. One hundred percent."

Read more: Now daily losses of AFU - about 30 killed and 250 wounded - Zelensky

Head of State underlined that West's supply of multiple rocket launchers made it possible to fundamentally change the situation on the front: while russia used to fire up to 12 thousand artillery shells per day against 1-2 thousand, now Ukraine can fire up to 6 thousand.

Zelensky added that after the events of last five months Ukrainians have no desire to negotiate with russia.

"Society believes that firstly it is necessary to liberate all the territories, and then we can already agree on what to do and how to live the following centuries. Our people are convinced that we can do this. And the sooner we do it, the fewer will die," he said.

"We would prefer to de-occupy in a way that is not military and to save lives. But we have to deal with whom we are dealing with. Until they are beaten in the face, they won't understand anything," President of Ukraine stressed.