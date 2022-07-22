ENG
Criminal liability for obtaining a russian passport is being prepared, - Vereshchuk

Government discusses the introduction of criminal liability for obtaining a russian passport by citizens of Ukraine in the occupied territories.

This was announced by Minister for the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The issue is not so much legal as political. On the one hand, an occupant's passport helps an ordinary person to survive the temporary occupation. On the other hand, how can we explain this to our citizens who are standing to the death for all of us on the front line? Including for the fact that there will never be russian passports on our land", - noted Vereshchuk.

The work on the bill continues, there will still be discussions, but the direction is defined, the minister stressed.

