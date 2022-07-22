Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine: a strike on prices in Europe is part of Putin's doctrine - Kuleba

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hitting people in Europe with prices to show russians that wealthy Europeans don't live any better than they do and to dictate concessions.

This was stated by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a briefing for foreign media, reports Censor.NЕТ reffering to Ukrinform.

"Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine. Putin deliberately seeks to destroy the stability and well-being of every European family. He uses energy and nourishment as weapons to increase pressure. In Ukraine Putin is hitting civilians with missiles, in Europe he is hitting civilians with prices. This is part of his doctrine," Kuleba said.

He noted that the leader of the aggressor country wants to make the life of every European family like those in russia and has two goals: first, he wants to show russians that these wealthy Europeans and Americans live no better than they do, and second, he wants to dictate to European governments what concessions they must make to russia.

"Ukraine stands in the way of these plans and protects other nations from russia. With effective and lasting support, Ukraine will overcome Putin and prevent him from causing more problems for people in Europe, Asia and Africa," the Minister stressed.

He also noted that the logic of voices that suggest giving Putin what he wants is dangerously naive, and people who make such suggestions are either unaware of the threats from russia or are deliberately trying to mislead in russia's favor.