Enemy assault in direction of Verkhnokamyansk and Siversk was successfully repelled. Occupiers suffered losses near Vuglegirskaya TPP and retreated - General Staff

The one hundred and fiftieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun. The enemy continues to launch missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the situation has not undergone significant changes in the Volyn, Polis, and Siver directions. On the last one, the enemy shelled the village of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops towards the State Border of Ukraine in the north and northeast of the Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations but fired from tanks, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Pytomnyk, Borshcheva, Lisne, Rusky, and Cherkasy Tyshki, and Mospanov.

Also, there are no active actions by the enemy in the Slovyansk direction. The enemy shelled the districts of Hrushuvakhya, Dolyna, Krasnopill, Dibrovny, Mazanivka, Protopopivka, Chepil, Velikay Komyshuvakha, Nortsivka, Bogorodichny, Virnopilly and Karnaukhivka.

"In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Verkhnokamyanskyi, Starodubivka, Piskunivka, Siversk, Bilogorivka, Hryhorivka, Spirny and Vyimka. The Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assaults in the direction of Verkhnokamyanskyi and Siversk," the report says.

It is also reported that in the direction of Bakhmut, the occupiers shelled the districts of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pokrovsky, Bakhmutsky and Novoluhansky with artillery. Airstrikes were also carried out near the latter.

"The enemy again carried out assaults in the direction of Pokrovsky and the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP and again suffered losses and retreated," the General Staff informs.

On the Avdiiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya directions, shelling was recorded in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, Vugledar, Opytne, Vodyane, Prechistivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovlivka, Uspenivka, Orihiv, Pavlivka, Novopil, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, and Mali Shcherbaki. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Kamianka.

In addition, as noted, in the Southern Buz direction, the enemy continues to defend the previously occupied positions and concentrates efforts on restraining the counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Conducted shelling from barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line.

The General Staff noted that there are two enemy carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type outside the bases.

Ukrainian assault and army aviation and missile and artillery units successfully continue to strike enemy strongholds, warehouses and concentrations of occupier forces in specified directions.