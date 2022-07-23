Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 39,240 people, 221 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,708 tanks and 3,929 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 23, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 39,240 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 23.07 are approximately:

personnel - about 39,240 (+240) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1708 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3929 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 864 (+1) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 253 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 113 (+0) units,

aircraft - 221 (+0) units,

helicopters - 188 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 714 (+1),

cruise missiles - 167 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2820 (+17) units,

special equipment - 72 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk, Kryvorizkyi, and Bakhmut directions. The data is being clarified," the report says.