Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nikolenko on shelling of Odesa: This is Putin's spit in face of Guterres and Erdogan

Ukraine calls on the UN and Turkey to ensure that Russia complies with its obligations under the grain agreement.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

"It took less than 24 hours for the Russian Federation to cast a missile attack on the territory of the port of Odesa to question the agreements and promises it made to the UN and Turkey in the document signed yesterday in Istanbul.

The Russian missile is Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach an agreement, and to whom Ukraine is grateful.

Read more: Russians attacked Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles

Ukraine emphasizes the need for strict implementation of the agreements regarding the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhnoye.

We call on the UN and Turkey to ensure that Russia complies with its obligations within the framework of the safe functioning of the grain corridor.

In case of non-fulfillment of the agreements reached, Russia will bear full responsibility for the deepening of the global food crisis," the message reads.

See more: Explosions rang out in Odesa. PHOTO

We will remind, that on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the resumption of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking seaports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit.